you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Transmission Q1 profit doubles at Rs 169.3cr

The company's consolidated Q1FY19 net profit rose 101.3 percent at Rs 169.3 crore against Rs 84.1 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Adani group company Adani Transmission Q1 has doubled its profit in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's consolidated Q1FY19 net profit rose 101.3 percent at Rs 169.3 crore against Rs 84.1 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue increased 2 percent at Rs 621 crore versus Rs 609 crore.

The operating profit or EBITDA was up 11.7 percent at Rs 505 crore and margin was up 710 bps at 81.4 percent.

At 14:38 hrs Adani Transmission was quoting at Rs 178.80, up Rs 7.70, or 4.50 percent.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 02:45 pm

tags #Results

