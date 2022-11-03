 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Adani Trans Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.15 crore, up 162.51% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Transmission are:

Net Sales at Rs 175.15 crore in September 2022 up 162.51% from Rs. 66.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.21 crore in September 2022 up 249.88% from Rs. 21.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.03 crore in September 2022 up 1.91% from Rs. 168.80 crore in September 2021.

Adani Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in September 2021.

Adani Trans shares closed at 3,308.60 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.98% returns over the last 6 months and 88.17% over the last 12 months.

Adani Transmission
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 175.15 83.30 66.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 175.15 83.30 66.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 174.95 83.12 61.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.39 0.36 0.63
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.19 1.08 1.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.41 -1.29 2.86
Other Income 177.41 177.00 165.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 172.00 175.71 168.73
Interest 139.79 192.67 190.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.21 -16.96 -21.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.21 -16.96 -21.49
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.21 -16.96 -21.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.21 -16.96 -21.49
Equity Share Capital 1,115.49 1,115.49 1,099.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.29 -0.33 -0.78
Diluted EPS 0.29 -0.33 -0.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.29 -0.33 -0.78
Diluted EPS 0.29 -0.33 -0.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Adani Trans #Adani Transmission #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results
first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.