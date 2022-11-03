English
    Adani Trans Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.15 crore, up 162.51% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Transmission are:

    Net Sales at Rs 175.15 crore in September 2022 up 162.51% from Rs. 66.72 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.21 crore in September 2022 up 249.88% from Rs. 21.49 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.03 crore in September 2022 up 1.91% from Rs. 168.80 crore in September 2021.

    Adani Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in September 2021.

    Adani Trans shares closed at 3,308.60 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.98% returns over the last 6 months and 88.17% over the last 12 months.

    Adani Transmission
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations175.1583.3066.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations175.1583.3066.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods174.9583.1261.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.390.360.63
    Depreciation0.030.030.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.191.081.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.41-1.292.86
    Other Income177.41177.00165.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax172.00175.71168.73
    Interest139.79192.67190.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.21-16.96-21.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.21-16.96-21.49
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.21-16.96-21.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.21-16.96-21.49
    Equity Share Capital1,115.491,115.491,099.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.29-0.33-0.78
    Diluted EPS0.29-0.33-0.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.29-0.33-0.78
    Diluted EPS0.29-0.33-0.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am