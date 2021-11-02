Adani Trans Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 66.72 crore, up 111100% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.72 crore in September 2021 up 111100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.49 crore in September 2021 down 442.68% from Rs. 3.96 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.80 crore in September 2021 down 0.33% from Rs. 169.36 crore in September 2020.

Adani Trans shares closed at 1,760.55 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 65.15% returns over the last 6 months and 513.00% over the last 12 months.