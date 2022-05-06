 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Trans Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 332.37 crore, down 26.2% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Transmission are:

Net Sales at Rs 332.37 crore in March 2022 down 26.2% from Rs. 450.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.90 crore in March 2022 up 134.93% from Rs. 16.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.60 crore in March 2022 up 28.43% from Rs. 160.86 crore in March 2021.

Adani Trans shares closed at 2,801.65 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.89% returns over the last 6 months and 157.46% over the last 12 months.

Adani Transmission
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 332.37 298.35 450.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 332.37 298.35 450.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 331.70 298.26 449.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.29 -0.13 0.74
Depreciation 0.05 0.07 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.41 1.20 2.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.08 -1.05 -2.21
Other Income 209.63 161.48 163.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 206.55 160.43 160.79
Interest 200.65 190.30 177.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.90 -29.87 -16.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.90 -29.87 -16.89
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.90 -29.87 -16.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.90 -29.87 -16.89
Equity Share Capital 1,099.81 1,099.81 1,099.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.28 -0.85 -0.66
Diluted EPS -0.28 -0.85 -0.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.28 -0.85 -0.66
Diluted EPS -0.28 -0.85 -0.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 08:55 am
