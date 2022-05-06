Adani Trans Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 332.37 crore, down 26.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Transmission are:
Net Sales at Rs 332.37 crore in March 2022 down 26.2% from Rs. 450.39 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.90 crore in March 2022 up 134.93% from Rs. 16.89 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.60 crore in March 2022 up 28.43% from Rs. 160.86 crore in March 2021.
Adani Trans shares closed at 2,801.65 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.89% returns over the last 6 months and 157.46% over the last 12 months.
|
|Adani Transmission
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|332.37
|298.35
|450.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|332.37
|298.35
|450.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|331.70
|298.26
|449.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|-0.13
|0.74
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.07
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.41
|1.20
|2.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.08
|-1.05
|-2.21
|Other Income
|209.63
|161.48
|163.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|206.55
|160.43
|160.79
|Interest
|200.65
|190.30
|177.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.90
|-29.87
|-16.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.90
|-29.87
|-16.89
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.90
|-29.87
|-16.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.90
|-29.87
|-16.89
|Equity Share Capital
|1,099.81
|1,099.81
|1,099.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.85
|-0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.85
|-0.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.85
|-0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.85
|-0.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited