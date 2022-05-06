Adani Trans Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 332.37 crore, down 26.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 332.37 crore in March 2022 down 26.2% from Rs. 450.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.90 crore in March 2022 up 134.93% from Rs. 16.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.60 crore in March 2022 up 28.43% from Rs. 160.86 crore in March 2021.

Adani Trans shares closed at 2,801.65 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.89% returns over the last 6 months and 157.46% over the last 12 months.