Adani Trans Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 450.39 crore, down 32.3% Y-o-Y
May 11, 2021 / 11:31 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Transmission are:
Net Sales at Rs 450.39 crore in March 2021 down 32.3% from Rs. 665.29 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.89 crore in March 2021 down 175.98% from Rs. 22.23 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.86 crore in March 2021 down 30.34% from Rs. 230.93 crore in March 2020.
Adani Trans shares closed at 1,163.55 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 269.62% returns over the last 6 months and 490.33% over the last 12 months.
|Adani Transmission
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|450.39
|304.72
|665.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|450.39
|304.72
|665.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|449.72
|304.71
|664.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.74
|0.80
|0.66
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.07
|1.09
|14.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.21
|-1.95
|-15.03
|Other Income
|163.00
|174.64
|245.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|160.79
|172.69
|230.86
|Interest
|177.68
|176.73
|208.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.89
|-4.04
|22.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.89
|-4.04
|22.23
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.89
|-4.04
|22.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.89
|-4.04
|22.23
|Equity Share Capital
|1,099.81
|1,099.81
|1,099.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|-0.55
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|-0.55
|0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|-0.55
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|-0.55
|0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited