Adani Trans Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 450.39 crore, down 32.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 450.39 crore in March 2021 down 32.3% from Rs. 665.29 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.89 crore in March 2021 down 175.98% from Rs. 22.23 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.86 crore in March 2021 down 30.34% from Rs. 230.93 crore in March 2020.

Adani Trans shares closed at 1,163.55 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 269.62% returns over the last 6 months and 490.33% over the last 12 months.