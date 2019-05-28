Adani Trans Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 260.27 crore, up 15.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Transmission are:
Net Sales at Rs 260.27 crore in March 2019 up 15.25% from Rs. 225.84 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.86 crore in March 2019 down 120.09% from Rs. 24.19 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.86 crore in March 2019 down 18.63% from Rs. 218.59 crore in March 2018.
Adani Trans shares closed at 222.60 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.30% returns over the last 6 months and 60.20% over the last 12 months.
|
|Adani Transmission
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|260.27
|240.38
|225.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|260.27
|240.38
|225.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|260.11
|237.84
|222.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.92
|1.02
|1.17
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.14
|3.39
|1.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.94
|-1.91
|0.92
|Other Income
|183.76
|179.85
|217.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|177.82
|177.94
|218.57
|Interest
|184.06
|186.28
|194.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.24
|-8.34
|24.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.24
|-8.34
|24.19
|Tax
|-1.38
|-1.80
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.86
|-6.54
|24.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.86
|-6.54
|24.19
|Equity Share Capital
|1,099.81
|1,099.81
|1,099.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-0.90
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|-0.90
|0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-0.90
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|-0.90
|0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited