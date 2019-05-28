Adani Trans Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 260.27 crore, up 15.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.27 crore in March 2019 up 15.25% from Rs. 225.84 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.86 crore in March 2019 down 120.09% from Rs. 24.19 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.86 crore in March 2019 down 18.63% from Rs. 218.59 crore in March 2018.

Adani Trans shares closed at 222.60 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.30% returns over the last 6 months and 60.20% over the last 12 months.