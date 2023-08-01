Adani Trans Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.44 crore, down 82.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.44 crore in June 2023 down 82.67% from Rs. 83.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 300.86 crore in June 2023 up 1873.94% from Rs. 16.96 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 421.24 crore in June 2023 up 139.7% from Rs. 175.74 crore in June 2022.

Adani Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 2.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2022.

Adani Trans shares closed at 820.70 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -53.74% returns over the last 6 months and -74.84% over the last 12 months.