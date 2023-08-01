English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Adani Trans Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.44 crore, down 82.67% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Transmission are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.44 crore in June 2023 down 82.67% from Rs. 83.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 300.86 crore in June 2023 up 1873.94% from Rs. 16.96 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 421.24 crore in June 2023 up 139.7% from Rs. 175.74 crore in June 2022.

    Adani Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 2.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2022.

    Adani Trans shares closed at 820.70 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -53.74% returns over the last 6 months and -74.84% over the last 12 months.

    Adani Transmission
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.44158.4183.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.44158.4183.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--156.3783.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.150.36
    Depreciation0.030.050.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.2621.301.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.99-19.46-1.29
    Other Income425.20123.75177.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax421.21104.29175.71
    Interest55.9248.35192.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax365.2955.94-16.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax365.2955.94-16.96
    Tax64.430.01--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities300.8655.93-16.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period300.8655.93-16.96
    Equity Share Capital1,115.491,115.491,115.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves9,512.009,211.16--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.700.50-0.33
    Diluted EPS2.700.50-0.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.700.50-0.33
    Diluted EPS2.700.50-0.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Adani Trans #Adani Transmission #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 09:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!