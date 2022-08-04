 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Trans Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.30 crore, up 96.6% Y-o-Y

Aug 04, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Transmission are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.30 crore in June 2022 up 96.6% from Rs. 42.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.96 crore in June 2022 up 11.44% from Rs. 19.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.74 crore in June 2022 up 8.01% from Rs. 162.71 crore in June 2021.

Adani Trans shares closed at 3,505.35 on August 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 74.73% returns over the last 6 months and 284.57% over the last 12 months.

Adani Transmission
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 83.30 332.37 42.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 83.30 332.37 42.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 83.12 331.70 42.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.36 0.29 0.78
Depreciation 0.03 0.05 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.08 3.41 0.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.29 -3.08 -1.24
Other Income 177.00 209.63 163.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 175.71 206.55 162.64
Interest 192.67 200.65 181.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -16.96 5.90 -19.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -16.96 5.90 -19.15
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -16.96 5.90 -19.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -16.96 5.90 -19.15
Equity Share Capital 1,115.49 1,099.81 1,099.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 -0.28 -0.74
Diluted EPS -0.33 -0.28 -0.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 -0.28 -0.74
Diluted EPS -0.33 -0.28 -0.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Aug 4, 2022
