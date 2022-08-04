Adani Trans Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.30 crore, up 96.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.30 crore in June 2022 up 96.6% from Rs. 42.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.96 crore in June 2022 up 11.44% from Rs. 19.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.74 crore in June 2022 up 8.01% from Rs. 162.71 crore in June 2021.

Adani Trans shares closed at 3,505.35 on August 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 74.73% returns over the last 6 months and 284.57% over the last 12 months.