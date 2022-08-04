Adani Trans Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.30 crore, up 96.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Transmission are:
Net Sales at Rs 83.30 crore in June 2022 up 96.6% from Rs. 42.37 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.96 crore in June 2022 up 11.44% from Rs. 19.15 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.74 crore in June 2022 up 8.01% from Rs. 162.71 crore in June 2021.
Adani Trans shares closed at 3,505.35 on August 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 74.73% returns over the last 6 months and 284.57% over the last 12 months.
|
|Adani Transmission
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|83.30
|332.37
|42.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|83.30
|332.37
|42.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|83.12
|331.70
|42.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.29
|0.78
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.05
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.08
|3.41
|0.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.29
|-3.08
|-1.24
|Other Income
|177.00
|209.63
|163.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|175.71
|206.55
|162.64
|Interest
|192.67
|200.65
|181.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.96
|5.90
|-19.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.96
|5.90
|-19.15
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.96
|5.90
|-19.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.96
|5.90
|-19.15
|Equity Share Capital
|1,115.49
|1,099.81
|1,099.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.28
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.28
|-0.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.28
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.28
|-0.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited