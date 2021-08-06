Adani Trans Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.37 crore, up 70516.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.37 crore in June 2021 up 70516.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.15 crore in June 2021 down 620.38% from Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.71 crore in June 2021 down 2.18% from Rs. 166.34 crore in June 2020.

Adani Trans shares closed at 947.05 on August 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 78.94% returns over the last 6 months and 310.42% over the last 12 months.