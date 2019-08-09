Adani Trans Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 99.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Transmission are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2019 down 99.91% from Rs. 67.94 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2019 down 94.97% from Rs. 31.19 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.14 crore in June 2019 down 18.85% from Rs. 223.22 crore in June 2018.
Adani Trans shares closed at 213.65 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.81% returns over the last 6 months and 24.14% over the last 12 months.
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 11:21 am