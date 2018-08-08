Adani Trans standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 67.94 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 67.94 225.84 124.19 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 67.94 225.84 124.19 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 67.93 222.37 112.20 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.00 1.17 2.69 Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.05 1.36 5.07 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.06 0.92 4.22 Other Income 226.26 217.65 187.56 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 223.20 218.57 191.78 Interest 183.44 194.38 187.23 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.76 24.19 4.55 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 39.76 24.19 4.55 Tax 8.57 -- 0.97 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.19 24.19 3.58 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.19 24.19 3.58 Equity Share Capital 1,099.81 1,099.81 1,099.81 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.21 0.23 0.03 Diluted EPS 0.21 0.23 0.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.21 0.23 0.03 Diluted EPS 0.21 0.23 0.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited