Adani Trans standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 67.94 crore

Adani Transmission has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 67.94 crore and a net profit of Rs 31.19 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

Adani Transmission has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 67.94 crore and a net profit of Rs 31.19 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 124.19 crore and net profit was Rs 3.58 crore. Adani Trans shares closed at 176.05 on August 07, 2018 (NSE) and has given -8.95% returns over the last 6 months and 37.81% over the last 12 months. Adani Transmission Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 67.94 225.84 124.19 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 67.94 225.84 124.19 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 67.93 222.37 112.20 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.00 1.17 2.69 Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.05 1.36 5.07 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.06 0.92 4.22 Other Income 226.26 217.65 187.56 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 223.20 218.57 191.78 Interest 183.44 194.38 187.23 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.76 24.19 4.55 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 39.76 24.19 4.55 Tax 8.57 -- 0.97 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.19 24.19 3.58 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.19 24.19 3.58 Equity Share Capital 1,099.81 1,099.81 1,099.81 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.21 0.23 0.03 Diluted EPS 0.21 0.23 0.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.21 0.23 0.03 Diluted EPS 0.21 0.23 0.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 8, 2018 11:57 am