Adani Trans Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 271.14 crore, down 9.12% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Transmission are:

Net Sales at Rs 271.14 crore in December 2022 down 9.12% from Rs. 298.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.10 crore in December 2022 up 431.77% from Rs. 29.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.41 crore in December 2022 down 16.26% from Rs. 160.50 crore in December 2021.

Adani Transmission
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 271.14 175.15 298.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 271.14 175.15 298.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 270.80 174.95 298.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.28 0.39 -0.13
Depreciation 0.04 0.03 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.28 5.19 1.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.26 -5.41 -1.05
Other Income 136.63 177.41 161.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 134.37 172.00 160.43
Interest 35.27 139.79 190.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 99.10 32.21 -29.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 99.10 32.21 -29.87
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 99.10 32.21 -29.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 99.10 32.21 -29.87
Equity Share Capital 1,115.49 1,115.49 1,099.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.89 0.29 -0.85
Diluted EPS 0.89 0.29 -0.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.89 0.29 -0.85
Diluted EPS 0.89 0.29 -0.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited