Adani Trans Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 271.14 crore, down 9.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 271.14 crore in December 2022 down 9.12% from Rs. 298.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.10 crore in December 2022 up 431.77% from Rs. 29.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.41 crore in December 2022 down 16.26% from Rs. 160.50 crore in December 2021.

Adani Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in December 2021.

