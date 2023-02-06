English
    Adani Trans Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 271.14 crore, down 9.12% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Transmission are:

    Net Sales at Rs 271.14 crore in December 2022 down 9.12% from Rs. 298.35 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.10 crore in December 2022 up 431.77% from Rs. 29.87 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.41 crore in December 2022 down 16.26% from Rs. 160.50 crore in December 2021.

    Adani Transmission
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations271.14175.15298.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations271.14175.15298.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods270.80174.95298.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.39-0.13
    Depreciation0.040.030.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.285.191.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.26-5.41-1.05
    Other Income136.63177.41161.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax134.37172.00160.43
    Interest35.27139.79190.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax99.1032.21-29.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax99.1032.21-29.87
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities99.1032.21-29.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period99.1032.21-29.87
    Equity Share Capital1,115.491,115.491,099.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.890.29-0.85
    Diluted EPS0.890.29-0.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.890.29-0.85
    Diluted EPS0.890.29-0.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
