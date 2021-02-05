MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Adani Trans Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 304.72 crore, up 58.39% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Transmission are:

Net Sales at Rs 304.72 crore in December 2020 up 58.39% from Rs. 192.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2020 up 56.37% from Rs. 9.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.76 crore in December 2020 down 10.71% from Rs. 193.48 crore in December 2019.

Adani Trans shares closed at 516.20 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 123.66% returns over the last 6 months and 54.60% over the last 12 months.

Close
Adani Transmission
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations304.720.06192.38
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations304.720.06192.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods304.71--192.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.800.850.72
Depreciation0.070.080.08
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.092.331.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.95-3.20-1.88
Other Income174.64172.48195.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax172.69169.28193.40
Interest176.73173.24202.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.04-3.96-9.26
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-4.04-3.96-9.26
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.04-3.96-9.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.04-3.96-9.26
Equity Share Capital1,099.811,099.811,099.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.55-0.55-1.01
Diluted EPS-0.55-0.55-1.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.55-0.55-1.01
Diluted EPS-0.55-0.55-1.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Adani Trans #Adani Transmission #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results
first published: Feb 5, 2021 09:33 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.