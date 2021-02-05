Adani Trans Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 304.72 crore, up 58.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 304.72 crore in December 2020 up 58.39% from Rs. 192.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2020 up 56.37% from Rs. 9.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.76 crore in December 2020 down 10.71% from Rs. 193.48 crore in December 2019.

Adani Trans shares closed at 516.20 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 123.66% returns over the last 6 months and 54.60% over the last 12 months.