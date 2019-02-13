Adani Trans Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 240.38 crore, down 0.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 240.38 crore in December 2018 down 0.65% from Rs. 241.96 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.54 crore in December 2018 up 79.74% from Rs. 32.28 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.98 crore in December 2018 down 1.04% from Rs. 179.85 crore in December 2017.

Adani Trans shares closed at 211.55 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given 31.11% returns over the last 6 months and 0.50% over the last 12 months.