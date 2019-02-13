Adani Trans Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 240.38 crore, down 0.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Transmission are:
Net Sales at Rs 240.38 crore in December 2018 down 0.65% from Rs. 241.96 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.54 crore in December 2018 up 79.74% from Rs. 32.28 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.98 crore in December 2018 down 1.04% from Rs. 179.85 crore in December 2017.
Adani Trans shares closed at 211.55 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given 31.11% returns over the last 6 months and 0.50% over the last 12 months.
|
|Adani Transmission
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|240.38
|264.24
|241.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|240.38
|264.24
|241.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|237.84
|262.37
|241.76
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.02
|1.51
|1.12
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.39
|0.56
|9.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.91
|-0.22
|-10.12
|Other Income
|179.85
|208.71
|189.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|177.94
|208.49
|179.83
|Interest
|186.28
|179.67
|212.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.34
|28.82
|-32.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.34
|28.82
|-32.28
|Tax
|-1.80
|6.21
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.54
|22.61
|-32.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.54
|22.61
|-32.28
|Equity Share Capital
|1,099.81
|1,099.81
|1,099.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|0.42
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|0.42
|-0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|0.42
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|0.42
|-0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited