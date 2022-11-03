 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Trans Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,251.48 crore, up 27.94% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Transmission are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,251.48 crore in September 2022 up 27.94% from Rs. 2,541.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 206.17 crore in September 2022 down 24.36% from Rs. 272.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,288.71 crore in September 2022 up 18.47% from Rs. 1,087.77 crore in September 2021.

Adani Trans EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in September 2021.

Adani Trans shares closed at 3,308.60 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.98% returns over the last 6 months and 88.17% over the last 12 months.

Adani Transmission
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,251.48 3,131.88 2,541.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,251.48 3,131.88 2,541.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 219.39 83.17 62.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel 337.97 405.66 290.86
Employees Cost 231.73 223.46 244.88
Depreciation 397.84 383.98 352.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,298.77 1,746.34 989.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 765.78 289.27 601.25
Other Income 125.09 117.86 133.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 890.87 407.13 735.01
Interest 713.91 739.98 540.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 176.96 -332.85 194.65
Exceptional Items 72.99 534.68 201.71
P/L Before Tax 249.95 201.83 396.36
Tax 55.19 34.26 98.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 194.76 167.57 298.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.29 0.89 -9.52
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 194.47 168.46 288.84
Minority Interest 11.70 17.53 -16.27
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 206.17 185.99 272.57
Equity Share Capital 1,115.49 1,115.49 1,099.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.45 1.48 1.90
Diluted EPS 1.45 1.48 1.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.45 1.48 1.90
Diluted EPS 1.45 1.48 1.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am
