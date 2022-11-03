English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Adani Trans Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,251.48 crore, up 27.94% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Transmission are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,251.48 crore in September 2022 up 27.94% from Rs. 2,541.44 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 206.17 crore in September 2022 down 24.36% from Rs. 272.57 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,288.71 crore in September 2022 up 18.47% from Rs. 1,087.77 crore in September 2021.

    Adani Trans EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in September 2021.

    Close

    Adani Trans shares closed at 3,308.60 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.98% returns over the last 6 months and 88.17% over the last 12 months.

    Adani Transmission
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,251.483,131.882,541.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,251.483,131.882,541.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods219.3983.1762.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel337.97405.66290.86
    Employees Cost231.73223.46244.88
    Depreciation397.84383.98352.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,298.771,746.34989.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax765.78289.27601.25
    Other Income125.09117.86133.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax890.87407.13735.01
    Interest713.91739.98540.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax176.96-332.85194.65
    Exceptional Items72.99534.68201.71
    P/L Before Tax249.95201.83396.36
    Tax55.1934.2698.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities194.76167.57298.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.290.89-9.52
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period194.47168.46288.84
    Minority Interest11.7017.53-16.27
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates206.17185.99272.57
    Equity Share Capital1,115.491,115.491,099.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.451.481.90
    Diluted EPS1.451.481.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.451.481.90
    Diluted EPS1.451.481.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Adani Trans #Adani Transmission #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am