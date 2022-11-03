Adani Trans Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,251.48 crore, up 27.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,251.48 crore in September 2022 up 27.94% from Rs. 2,541.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 206.17 crore in September 2022 down 24.36% from Rs. 272.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,288.71 crore in September 2022 up 18.47% from Rs. 1,087.77 crore in September 2021.

Adani Trans EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in September 2021.

Adani Trans shares closed at 3,308.60 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.98% returns over the last 6 months and 88.17% over the last 12 months.