Adani Trans Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,541.44 crore, up 17.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,541.44 crore in September 2021 up 17.87% from Rs. 2,156.19 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 272.57 crore in September 2021 up 31.83% from Rs. 206.76 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,087.77 crore in September 2021 down 2.23% from Rs. 1,112.62 crore in September 2020.

Adani Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.37 in September 2020.

Adani Trans shares closed at 1,817.50 on November 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.60% returns over the last 6 months and 515.79% over the last 12 months.