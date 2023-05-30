Adani Trans Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,357.66 crore, up 12.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Transmission are:Net Sales at Rs 3,357.66 crore in March 2023 up 12.87% from Rs. 2,974.73 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 389.45 crore in March 2023 up 69.63% from Rs. 229.59 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,340.38 crore in March 2023 up 18% from Rs. 1,135.93 crore in March 2022.
Adani Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 3.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2022.
|Adani Trans shares closed at 832.20 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -70.09% returns over the last 6 months and -61.51% over the last 12 months.
|Adani Transmission
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,357.66
|3,551.70
|2,974.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,357.66
|3,551.70
|2,974.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|178.23
|274.34
|418.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|287.44
|353.11
|244.22
|Employees Cost
|305.09
|226.37
|184.22
|Depreciation
|415.55
|410.37
|369.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,383.70
|1,220.34
|1,182.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|787.65
|1,067.17
|575.78
|Other Income
|137.18
|167.61
|190.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|924.83
|1,234.78
|766.40
|Interest
|630.49
|697.09
|650.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|294.34
|537.69
|116.39
|Exceptional Items
|365.28
|62.63
|245.84
|P/L Before Tax
|659.62
|600.32
|362.23
|Tax
|223.71
|122.17
|122.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|435.91
|478.15
|239.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|3.69
|-0.08
|-2.63
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|439.60
|478.07
|237.00
|Minority Interest
|-50.15
|-3.35
|-7.41
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|389.45
|474.72
|229.59
|Equity Share Capital
|1,115.49
|1,115.49
|1,099.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.49
|4.69
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|3.49
|4.69
|0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.49
|4.69
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|3.49
|4.69
|0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited