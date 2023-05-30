English
    Adani Trans Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,357.66 crore, up 12.87% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Transmission are:Net Sales at Rs 3,357.66 crore in March 2023 up 12.87% from Rs. 2,974.73 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 389.45 crore in March 2023 up 69.63% from Rs. 229.59 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,340.38 crore in March 2023 up 18% from Rs. 1,135.93 crore in March 2022.
    Adani Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 3.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2022.Adani Trans shares closed at 832.20 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -70.09% returns over the last 6 months and -61.51% over the last 12 months.
    Adani Transmission
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,357.663,551.702,974.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,357.663,551.702,974.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods178.23274.34418.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel287.44353.11244.22
    Employees Cost305.09226.37184.22
    Depreciation415.55410.37369.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,383.701,220.341,182.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax787.651,067.17575.78
    Other Income137.18167.61190.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax924.831,234.78766.40
    Interest630.49697.09650.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax294.34537.69116.39
    Exceptional Items365.2862.63245.84
    P/L Before Tax659.62600.32362.23
    Tax223.71122.17122.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities435.91478.15239.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items3.69-0.08-2.63
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period439.60478.07237.00
    Minority Interest-50.15-3.35-7.41
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates389.45474.72229.59
    Equity Share Capital1,115.491,115.491,099.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.494.690.37
    Diluted EPS3.494.690.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.494.690.37
    Diluted EPS3.494.690.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 01:35 pm