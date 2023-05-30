Adani Trans Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,357.66 crore, up 12.87% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,357.66 3,551.70 2,974.73 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,357.66 3,551.70 2,974.73 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 178.23 274.34 418.13 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel 287.44 353.11 244.22 Employees Cost 305.09 226.37 184.22 Depreciation 415.55 410.37 369.53 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,383.70 1,220.34 1,182.85 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 787.65 1,067.17 575.78 Other Income 137.18 167.61 190.62 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 924.83 1,234.78 766.40 Interest 630.49 697.09 650.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 294.34 537.69 116.39 Exceptional Items 365.28 62.63 245.84 P/L Before Tax 659.62 600.32 362.23 Tax 223.71 122.17 122.60 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 435.91 478.15 239.63 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items 3.69 -0.08 -2.63 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 439.60 478.07 237.00 Minority Interest -50.15 -3.35 -7.41 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 389.45 474.72 229.59 Equity Share Capital 1,115.49 1,115.49 1,099.81 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.49 4.69 0.37 Diluted EPS 3.49 4.69 0.37 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.49 4.69 0.37 Diluted EPS 3.49 4.69 0.37 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited