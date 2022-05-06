 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Trans Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,974.73 crore, up 9.1% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Transmission are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,974.73 crore in March 2022 up 9.1% from Rs. 2,726.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 229.59 crore in March 2022 down 3.7% from Rs. 238.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,135.93 crore in March 2022 up 16.34% from Rs. 976.42 crore in March 2021.

Adani Trans EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.67 in March 2021.

Adani Trans shares closed at 2,801.65 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.89% returns over the last 6 months and 157.46% over the last 12 months.

Adani Transmission
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,974.73 2,911.70 2,726.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,974.73 2,911.70 2,726.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 418.13 298.40 450.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel 244.22 288.34 277.60
Employees Cost 184.22 226.70 235.79
Depreciation 369.53 362.74 311.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,182.85 1,197.38 935.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 575.78 538.14 515.56
Other Income 190.62 173.50 148.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 766.40 711.64 664.55
Interest 650.01 560.24 494.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 116.39 151.40 170.37
Exceptional Items 245.84 250.51 199.75
P/L Before Tax 362.23 401.91 370.12
Tax 122.60 118.16 138.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 239.63 283.75 231.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -2.63 -7.08 24.72
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 237.00 276.67 256.55
Minority Interest -7.41 -9.64 -18.13
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 229.59 267.03 238.42
Equity Share Capital 1,099.81 1,099.81 1,099.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.37 1.85 1.67
Diluted EPS 0.37 1.85 1.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.37 1.85 1.67
Diluted EPS 0.37 1.85 1.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 6, 2022 08:55 am
