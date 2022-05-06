Adani Trans Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,974.73 crore, up 9.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,974.73 crore in March 2022 up 9.1% from Rs. 2,726.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 229.59 crore in March 2022 down 3.7% from Rs. 238.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,135.93 crore in March 2022 up 16.34% from Rs. 976.42 crore in March 2021.

Adani Trans EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.67 in March 2021.

Adani Trans shares closed at 2,801.65 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.89% returns over the last 6 months and 157.46% over the last 12 months.