Adani Trans Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,726.61 crore, down 14.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,726.61 crore in March 2021 down 14.44% from Rs. 3,186.96 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 238.42 crore in March 2021 up 152.83% from Rs. 94.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 976.42 crore in March 2021 down 21.01% from Rs. 1,236.14 crore in March 2020.

Adani Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2020.

Adani Trans shares closed at 1,163.55 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 269.62% returns over the last 6 months and 490.33% over the last 12 months.