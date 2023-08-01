Adani Trans Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,663.91 crore, up 16.99% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,663.91 3,357.66 3,131.88 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,663.91 3,357.66 3,131.88 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 178.23 83.17 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel 304.82 287.44 405.66 Employees Cost 242.80 305.09 223.46 Depreciation 418.88 415.55 383.98 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,542.51 1,383.70 1,746.34 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,154.89 787.65 289.27 Other Income 108.34 137.18 117.86 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,263.23 924.83 407.13 Interest 615.67 630.49 739.98 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 647.56 294.34 -332.85 Exceptional Items -304.47 365.28 534.68 P/L Before Tax 343.09 659.62 201.83 Tax 160.46 223.71 34.26 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 182.63 435.91 167.57 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -0.65 3.69 0.89 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 181.98 439.60 168.46 Minority Interest -6.92 -50.15 17.53 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 175.06 389.45 185.99 Equity Share Capital 1,115.49 1,115.49 1,115.49 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.57 3.49 1.48 Diluted EPS 1.57 3.49 1.48 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.57 3.49 1.48 Diluted EPS 1.57 3.49 1.48 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited