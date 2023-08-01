English
    Adani Trans Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,663.91 crore, up 16.99% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Transmission are:Net Sales at Rs 3,663.91 crore in June 2023 up 16.99% from Rs. 3,131.88 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 175.06 crore in June 2023 down 5.88% from Rs. 185.99 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,682.11 crore in June 2023 up 112.63% from Rs. 791.11 crore in June 2022.
    Adani Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.48 in June 2022.Adani Trans shares closed at 820.70 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -53.74% returns over the last 6 months and -74.84% over the last 12 months.
    Adani Transmission
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,663.913,357.663,131.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,663.913,357.663,131.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.01178.2383.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel304.82287.44405.66
    Employees Cost242.80305.09223.46
    Depreciation418.88415.55383.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,542.511,383.701,746.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,154.89787.65289.27
    Other Income108.34137.18117.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,263.23924.83407.13
    Interest615.67630.49739.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax647.56294.34-332.85
    Exceptional Items-304.47365.28534.68
    P/L Before Tax343.09659.62201.83
    Tax160.46223.7134.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities182.63435.91167.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.653.690.89
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period181.98439.60168.46
    Minority Interest-6.92-50.1517.53
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates175.06389.45185.99
    Equity Share Capital1,115.491,115.491,115.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.573.491.48
    Diluted EPS1.573.491.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.573.491.48
    Diluted EPS1.573.491.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:22 am

