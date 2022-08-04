Adani Trans Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,131.88 crore, up 12.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Transmission are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,131.88 crore in June 2022 up 12.38% from Rs. 2,786.95 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 185.99 crore in June 2022 down 57.28% from Rs. 435.42 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 791.11 crore in June 2022 down 47.68% from Rs. 1,512.04 crore in June 2021.
Adani Trans shares closed at 3,505.35 on August 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 74.73% returns over the last 6 months and 284.57% over the last 12 months.
|
|Adani Transmission
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,131.88
|2,974.73
|2,786.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,131.88
|2,974.73
|2,786.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|819.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|83.17
|418.13
|42.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|405.66
|244.22
|--
|Employees Cost
|223.46
|184.22
|229.27
|Depreciation
|383.98
|369.53
|342.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,746.34
|1,182.85
|332.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|289.27
|575.78
|1,021.15
|Other Income
|117.86
|190.62
|148.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|407.13
|766.40
|1,169.92
|Interest
|739.98
|650.01
|614.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-332.85
|116.39
|555.58
|Exceptional Items
|534.68
|245.84
|-25.04
|P/L Before Tax
|201.83
|362.23
|530.54
|Tax
|34.26
|122.60
|97.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|167.57
|239.63
|433.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.89
|-2.63
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|168.46
|237.00
|433.24
|Minority Interest
|17.53
|-7.41
|2.18
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|185.99
|229.59
|435.42
|Equity Share Capital
|1,115.49
|1,099.81
|1,099.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.48
|0.37
|3.39
|Diluted EPS
|-1.48
|0.37
|3.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.48
|0.37
|3.39
|Diluted EPS
|-1.48
|0.37
|3.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited