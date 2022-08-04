 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Trans Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,131.88 crore, up 12.38% Y-o-Y

Aug 04, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Transmission are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,131.88 crore in June 2022 up 12.38% from Rs. 2,786.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 185.99 crore in June 2022 down 57.28% from Rs. 435.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 791.11 crore in June 2022 down 47.68% from Rs. 1,512.04 crore in June 2021.

Adani Trans shares closed at 3,505.35 on August 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 74.73% returns over the last 6 months and 284.57% over the last 12 months.

Adani Transmission
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,131.88 2,974.73 2,786.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,131.88 2,974.73 2,786.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 819.12
Purchase of Traded Goods 83.17 418.13 42.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel 405.66 244.22 --
Employees Cost 223.46 184.22 229.27
Depreciation 383.98 369.53 342.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,746.34 1,182.85 332.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 289.27 575.78 1,021.15
Other Income 117.86 190.62 148.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 407.13 766.40 1,169.92
Interest 739.98 650.01 614.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -332.85 116.39 555.58
Exceptional Items 534.68 245.84 -25.04
P/L Before Tax 201.83 362.23 530.54
Tax 34.26 122.60 97.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 167.57 239.63 433.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.89 -2.63 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 168.46 237.00 433.24
Minority Interest 17.53 -7.41 2.18
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 185.99 229.59 435.42
Equity Share Capital 1,115.49 1,099.81 1,099.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.48 0.37 3.39
Diluted EPS -1.48 0.37 3.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.48 0.37 3.39
Diluted EPS -1.48 0.37 3.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 4, 2022 11:33 am
