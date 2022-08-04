Adani Trans Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,131.88 crore, up 12.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,131.88 crore in June 2022 up 12.38% from Rs. 2,786.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 185.99 crore in June 2022 down 57.28% from Rs. 435.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 791.11 crore in June 2022 down 47.68% from Rs. 1,512.04 crore in June 2021.

Adani Trans shares closed at 3,505.35 on August 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 74.73% returns over the last 6 months and 284.57% over the last 12 months.