Adani Trans Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,786.95 crore, up 13.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,786.95 crore in June 2021 up 13.92% from Rs. 2,446.51 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 435.42 crore in June 2021 up 13.52% from Rs. 383.55 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,512.04 crore in June 2021 up 20.7% from Rs. 1,252.72 crore in June 2020.

Adani Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 3.39 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.91 in June 2020.

Adani Trans shares closed at 958.80 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.04% returns over the last 6 months and 276.37% over the last 12 months.