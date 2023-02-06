 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Trans Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,551.70 crore, up 21.98% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Transmission are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,551.70 crore in December 2022 up 21.98% from Rs. 2,911.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 474.72 crore in December 2022 up 77.78% from Rs. 267.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,645.15 crore in December 2022 up 53.13% from Rs. 1,074.38 crore in December 2021.

Adani Transmission
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,551.70 3,251.48 2,911.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,551.70 3,251.48 2,911.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 274.34 219.39 298.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel 353.11 337.97 288.34
Employees Cost 226.37 231.73 226.70
Depreciation 410.37 397.84 362.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,220.34 1,298.77 1,197.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,067.17 765.78 538.14
Other Income 167.61 125.09 173.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,234.78 890.87 711.64
Interest 697.09 713.91 560.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 537.69 176.96 151.40
Exceptional Items 62.63 72.99 250.51
P/L Before Tax 600.32 249.95 401.91
Tax 122.17 55.19 118.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 478.15 194.76 283.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.08 -0.29 -7.08
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 478.07 194.47 276.67
Minority Interest -3.35 11.70 -9.64
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 474.72 206.17 267.03
Equity Share Capital 1,115.49 1,115.49 1,099.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.69 1.45 1.85
Diluted EPS 4.69 1.45 1.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.69 1.45 1.85
Diluted EPS 4.69 1.45 1.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited