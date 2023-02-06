Adani Trans Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,551.70 crore, up 21.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,551.70 crore in December 2022 up 21.98% from Rs. 2,911.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 474.72 crore in December 2022 up 77.78% from Rs. 267.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,645.15 crore in December 2022 up 53.13% from Rs. 1,074.38 crore in December 2021.