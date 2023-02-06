English
    Adani Trans Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,551.70 crore, up 21.98% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Transmission are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,551.70 crore in December 2022 up 21.98% from Rs. 2,911.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 474.72 crore in December 2022 up 77.78% from Rs. 267.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,645.15 crore in December 2022 up 53.13% from Rs. 1,074.38 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,551.703,251.482,911.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,551.703,251.482,911.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods274.34219.39298.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel353.11337.97288.34
    Employees Cost226.37231.73226.70
    Depreciation410.37397.84362.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,220.341,298.771,197.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,067.17765.78538.14
    Other Income167.61125.09173.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,234.78890.87711.64
    Interest697.09713.91560.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax537.69176.96151.40
    Exceptional Items62.6372.99250.51
    P/L Before Tax600.32249.95401.91
    Tax122.1755.19118.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities478.15194.76283.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.08-0.29-7.08
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period478.07194.47276.67
    Minority Interest-3.3511.70-9.64
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates474.72206.17267.03
    Equity Share Capital1,115.491,115.491,099.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.691.451.85
    Diluted EPS4.691.451.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.691.451.85
    Diluted EPS4.691.451.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
