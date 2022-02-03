Adani Trans Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,911.70 crore, up 12.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,911.70 crore in December 2021 up 12.12% from Rs. 2,597.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 267.03 crore in December 2021 down 32.45% from Rs. 395.31 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,074.38 crore in December 2021 down 5.86% from Rs. 1,141.20 crore in December 2020.

Adani Trans EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.85 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.08 in December 2020.

Adani Trans shares closed at 2,016.00 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 121.17% returns over the last 6 months and 299.45% over the last 12 months.