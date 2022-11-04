English
    Adani Total Gas Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,115.50 crore, up 72.09% Y-o-Y

    November 04, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Total Gas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,115.50 crore in September 2022 up 72.09% from Rs. 648.19 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.34 crore in September 2022 down 12.3% from Rs. 158.89 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 236.28 crore in September 2022 down 4.13% from Rs. 246.46 crore in September 2021.

    Adani Total Gas EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.44 in September 2021.

    Adani Total Gas shares closed at 3,660.90 on November 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 49.60% returns over the last 6 months and 152.13% over the last 12 months.

    Adani Total Gas
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,115.501,042.35648.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,115.501,042.35648.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.37-4.58-0.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.9110.7111.91
    Depreciation27.4323.7520.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses865.00817.67405.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax198.79194.80210.75
    Other Income10.069.1115.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax208.85203.91225.78
    Interest21.3118.7012.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax187.54185.21213.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax187.54185.21213.09
    Tax48.2047.3754.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities139.34137.84158.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period139.34137.84158.89
    Equity Share Capital109.98109.98109.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.271.251.44
    Diluted EPS1.271.251.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.271.251.44
    Diluted EPS1.271.251.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

