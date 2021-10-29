Adani Total Gas Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 648.19 crore, up 55.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 648.19 crore in September 2021 up 55.12% from Rs. 417.86 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.89 crore in September 2021 up 17.12% from Rs. 135.67 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 246.46 crore in September 2021 up 13.28% from Rs. 217.57 crore in September 2020.

Adani Total Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.23 in September 2020.

Adani Total Gas shares closed at 1,408.90 on October 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.99% returns over the last 6 months and 600.77% over the last 12 months.