Adani Total Gas Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,012.02 crore, up 73.15% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Total Gas are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,012.02 crore in March 2022 up 73.15% from Rs. 584.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.79 crore in March 2022 down 47.67% from Rs. 144.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.32 crore in March 2022 down 36.87% from Rs. 223.85 crore in March 2021.

Adani Total Gas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in March 2021.

Adani Total Gas shares closed at 2,391.35 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.32% returns over the last 6 months and 80.13% over the last 12 months.

Adani Total Gas
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,012.02 883.27 584.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,012.02 883.27 584.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.69 -1.46 1.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.88 13.23 14.53
Depreciation 22.48 20.98 17.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 869.69 668.18 364.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 108.66 182.34 187.53
Other Income 10.18 8.06 19.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 118.84 190.40 206.71
Interest 15.30 13.45 11.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 103.54 176.95 195.36
Exceptional Items -- -- -4.48
P/L Before Tax 103.54 176.95 190.88
Tax 27.75 45.37 46.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 75.79 131.58 144.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 75.79 131.58 144.82
Equity Share Capital 109.98 109.98 109.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.69 1.20 1.32
Diluted EPS 0.69 1.20 1.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.69 1.20 1.32
Diluted EPS 0.69 1.20 1.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:47 pm
