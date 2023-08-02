English
    Adani Total Gas Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,055.58 crore, up 1.27% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Total Gas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,055.58 crore in June 2023 up 1.27% from Rs. 1,042.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 147.69 crore in June 2023 up 7.15% from Rs. 137.84 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 255.24 crore in June 2023 up 12.11% from Rs. 227.66 crore in June 2022.

    Adani Total Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.25 in June 2022.

    Adani Total Gas shares closed at 661.65 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -65.13% returns over the last 6 months and -79.44% over the last 12 months.

    Adani Total Gas
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,055.581,114.621,042.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,055.581,114.621,042.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.72-4.09-4.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.6114.3610.71
    Depreciation32.6330.7223.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses792.60909.09817.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax215.02164.54194.80
    Other Income7.599.759.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax222.61174.29203.91
    Interest23.8232.2318.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax198.79142.06185.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax198.79142.06185.21
    Tax51.1037.8147.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities147.69104.25137.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period147.69104.25137.84
    Equity Share Capital109.98109.98109.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.340.951.25
    Diluted EPS1.340.951.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.340.951.25
    Diluted EPS1.340.951.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:00 am

