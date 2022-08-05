Adani Total Gas Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,042.35 crore, up 110.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,042.35 crore in June 2022 up 110.86% from Rs. 494.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.84 crore in June 2022 down 0.4% from Rs. 138.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.66 crore in June 2022 up 5.72% from Rs. 215.34 crore in June 2021.

Adani Total Gas EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.26 in June 2021.

Adani Total Gas shares closed at 3,349.65 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 80.95% returns over the last 6 months and 270.97% over the last 12 months.