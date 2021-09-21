Adani Total Gas Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 494.33 crore, up 150.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 494.33 crore in June 2021 up 150.74% from Rs. 197.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.40 crore in June 2021 up 198.73% from Rs. 46.33 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 215.34 crore in June 2021 up 151.18% from Rs. 85.73 crore in June 2020.

Adani Total Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2020.

Adani Total Gas shares closed at 1,392.80 on September 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.04% returns over the last 6 months and 647.61% over the last 12 months.