MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Adani Total Gas Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 494.33 crore, up 150.74% Y-o-Y

August 16, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Total Gas are:

Net Sales at Rs 494.33 crore in June 2021 up 150.74% from Rs. 197.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.40 crore in June 2021 up 198.73% from Rs. 46.33 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 215.34 crore in June 2021 up 151.18% from Rs. 85.73 crore in June 2020.

Adani Total Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2020.

Close

Adani Total Gas shares closed at 917.20 on August 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 114.83% returns over the last 6 months and 474.87% over the last 12 months.

Adani Total Gas
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations494.33584.48197.15
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations494.33584.48197.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.271.080.16
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.7114.5313.35
Depreciation18.5917.1414.29
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses275.24364.20106.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax188.52187.5363.07
Other Income8.2319.188.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax196.75206.7171.44
Interest11.2911.358.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax185.46195.3662.58
Exceptional Items---4.48--
P/L Before Tax185.46190.8862.58
Tax47.0646.0616.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities138.40144.8246.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period138.40144.8246.33
Equity Share Capital109.98109.98109.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.261.320.42
Diluted EPS1.261.320.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.261.320.42
Diluted EPS1.261.320.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Adani Total Gas #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 16, 2021 10:32 am

Must Listen

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.