Adani Total Gas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,105.56 crore, up 25.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,105.56 crore in December 2022 up 25.17% from Rs. 883.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 148.39 crore in December 2022 up 12.78% from Rs. 131.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 238.43 crore in December 2022 up 12.8% from Rs. 211.38 crore in December 2021.