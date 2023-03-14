English
    Adani Total Gas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,105.56 crore, up 25.17% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Total Gas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,105.56 crore in December 2022 up 25.17% from Rs. 883.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 148.39 crore in December 2022 up 12.78% from Rs. 131.58 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 238.43 crore in December 2022 up 12.8% from Rs. 211.38 crore in December 2021.

    Adani Total Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in December 2021.

    Adani Total Gas shares closed at 997.05 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -72.34% returns over the last 6 months and -39.59% over the last 12 months.

    Adani Total Gas
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,105.561,115.50883.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,105.561,115.50883.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.3510.37-1.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.5113.9113.23
    Depreciation31.0627.4320.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses857.47865.00668.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax199.17198.79182.34
    Other Income8.2010.068.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax207.37208.85190.40
    Interest6.3121.3113.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax201.06187.54176.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax201.06187.54176.95
    Tax52.6748.2045.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities148.39139.34131.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period148.39139.34131.58
    Equity Share Capital109.98109.98109.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.351.271.20
    Diluted EPS1.351.271.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.351.271.20
    Diluted EPS1.351.271.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

