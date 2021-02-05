MARKET NEWS

Adani Total Gas Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 496.11 crore, up 1.42% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Total Gas are:

Net Sales at Rs 496.11 crore in December 2020 up 1.42% from Rs. 489.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 145.13 crore in December 2020 up 26.78% from Rs. 114.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 221.53 crore in December 2020 up 33.1% from Rs. 166.44 crore in December 2019.

Adani Total Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.04 in December 2019.

Adani Total Gas shares closed at 388.05 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 143.75% returns over the last 6 months and 132.16% over the last 12 months.

Adani Total Gas
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations496.11417.86489.17
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations496.11417.86489.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.98-1.340.32
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.2112.4310.34
Depreciation16.0715.0212.93
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses273.12197.24322.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax196.69194.51143.18
Other Income8.778.0410.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax205.46202.55153.51
Interest10.1210.159.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax195.34192.40143.62
Exceptional Items---9.99--
P/L Before Tax195.34182.41143.62
Tax50.2146.7429.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities145.13135.67114.47
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period145.13135.67114.47
Equity Share Capital109.98109.98109.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.321.231.04
Diluted EPS1.321.231.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.321.231.04
Diluted EPS1.321.231.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 5, 2021 09:22 am

