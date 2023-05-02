 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Adani Total Gas Q4 net profit jumps 21% to Rs 98 crore, revenue up 10%

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) gained 49 percent YoY to Rs 195.2 crore and margins improved to 17.5 percent from 13 percent in March 2022 quarter

Representative Image

Adani Total Gas on May 2 reported a 21 percent rise in Q4 consolidated net profit at Rs 98 crore. The company's net profit stood at Rs 81 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations for the company came in at Rs 1,114.8 crore, up 10.2 percent from Rs 1,012 crore in Q4 FY22. On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) gained 49 percent YoY to Rs 195.2 crore and margins improved to 17.5 percent from 13 percent in March 2022 quarter.

“We appreciate the Government of India’s decision on approving the ceiling and floor price on domestic gas, which will ensure stability in domestic gas price. Further, ATGL has passed on the benefit to the end consumers," Suresh P Manglani, executive director and CEO of Adani Total Gas, said.

"We are confident that this, coupled with the softening of R-LNG prices, will drive increased demand across both PNG and CNG segments," he added.