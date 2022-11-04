 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Total Gas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,115.50 crore, up 72.09% Y-o-Y

Nov 04, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Total Gas are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,115.50 crore in September 2022 up 72.09% from Rs. 648.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.02 crore in September 2022 up 1.2% from Rs. 158.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 236.27 crore in September 2022 down 4.13% from Rs. 246.46 crore in September 2021.

Adani Total Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.44 in September 2021.

Adani Total Gas shares closed at 3,660.90 on November 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 49.60% returns over the last 6 months and 152.13% over the last 12 months.

Adani Total Gas
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,115.50 1,042.35 648.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,115.50 1,042.35 648.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.37 -4.58 -0.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.91 10.71 11.91
Depreciation 27.43 23.75 20.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 865.01 817.67 405.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 198.78 194.80 210.75
Other Income 10.06 9.11 15.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 208.84 203.91 225.78
Interest 21.31 18.70 12.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 187.53 185.21 213.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 187.53 185.21 213.09
Tax 48.20 47.37 54.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 139.33 137.84 158.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 139.33 137.84 158.89
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 20.69 0.53 -0.77
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 160.02 138.37 158.12
Equity Share Capital 109.98 109.98 109.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.45 1.26 1.44
Diluted EPS 1.45 1.26 1.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.45 1.26 1.44
Diluted EPS 1.45 1.26 1.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 4, 2022 10:11 am
