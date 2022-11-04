Adani Total Gas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,115.50 crore, up 72.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,115.50 crore in September 2022 up 72.09% from Rs. 648.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.02 crore in September 2022 up 1.2% from Rs. 158.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 236.27 crore in September 2022 down 4.13% from Rs. 246.46 crore in September 2021.

Adani Total Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.44 in September 2021.

Adani Total Gas shares closed at 3,660.90 on November 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 49.60% returns over the last 6 months and 152.13% over the last 12 months.