Adani Total Gas Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,114.78 crore, up 10.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,114.78 crore in March 2023 up 10.15% from Rs. 1,012.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.91 crore in March 2023 up 20.74% from Rs. 81.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 204.66 crore in March 2023 up 44.82% from Rs. 141.32 crore in March 2022.

Adani Total Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.74 in March 2022.

Adani Total Gas shares closed at 818.35 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -78.86% returns over the last 6 months and -64.33% over the last 12 months.