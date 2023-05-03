English
    Adani Total Gas Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,114.78 crore, up 10.15% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Total Gas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,114.78 crore in March 2023 up 10.15% from Rs. 1,012.02 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.91 crore in March 2023 up 20.74% from Rs. 81.09 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 204.66 crore in March 2023 up 44.82% from Rs. 141.32 crore in March 2022.

    Adani Total Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.74 in March 2022.

    Adani Total Gas shares closed at 959.05 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -73.63% returns over the last 6 months and -61.46% over the last 12 months.

    Adani Total Gas
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,114.781,105.561,012.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,114.781,105.561,012.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.091.35-6.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.5516.5117.88
    Depreciation30.8631.0622.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses909.15857.76869.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax164.31198.88108.66
    Other Income9.498.1910.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax173.80207.07118.84
    Interest32.116.3115.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax141.69200.76103.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax141.69200.76103.54
    Tax37.8152.6727.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities103.88148.0975.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period103.88148.0975.79
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-5.972.105.30
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates97.91150.1981.09
    Equity Share Capital109.98109.98109.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.891.370.74
    Diluted EPS0.891.370.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.891.370.74
    Diluted EPS0.891.370.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

