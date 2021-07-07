Adani Total Gas Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 584.48 crore, up 26.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 584.48 crore in March 2021 up 26.44% from Rs. 462.25 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 143.73 crore in March 2021 up 18.38% from Rs. 121.41 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.85 crore in March 2021 up 24.58% from Rs. 179.68 crore in March 2020.

Adani Total Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2020.

Adani Total Gas shares closed at 918.20 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 148.57% returns over the last 6 months and 470.49% over the last 12 months.