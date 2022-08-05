 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Total Gas Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,042.35 crore, up 110.86% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Total Gas are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,042.35 crore in June 2022 up 110.86% from Rs. 494.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.37 crore in June 2022 down 2.95% from Rs. 142.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.66 crore in June 2022 up 5.72% from Rs. 215.34 crore in June 2021.

Adani Total Gas EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in June 2021.

Adani Total Gas shares closed at 3,349.65 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 80.95% returns over the last 6 months and 270.97% over the last 12 months.

Adani Total Gas
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,042.35 1,012.02 494.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,042.35 1,012.02 494.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.58 -6.69 0.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.71 17.88 11.71
Depreciation 23.75 22.48 18.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 817.67 869.69 275.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 194.80 108.66 188.52
Other Income 9.11 10.18 8.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 203.91 118.84 196.75
Interest 18.70 15.30 11.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 185.21 103.54 185.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 185.21 103.54 185.46
Tax 47.37 27.75 47.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 137.84 75.79 138.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 137.84 75.79 138.40
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.53 5.30 4.18
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 138.37 81.09 142.58
Equity Share Capital 109.98 109.98 109.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.26 0.74 1.30
Diluted EPS 1.26 0.74 1.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.26 0.74 1.30
Diluted EPS 1.26 0.74 1.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:02 pm
