Adani Total Gas Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 494.33 crore, up 150.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 494.33 crore in June 2021 up 150.74% from Rs. 197.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 142.58 crore in June 2021 up 266.44% from Rs. 38.91 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 215.34 crore in June 2021 up 151.18% from Rs. 85.73 crore in June 2020.

Adani Total Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2020.

Adani Total Gas shares closed at 1,409.85 on October 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.12% returns over the last 6 months and 606.87% over the last 12 months.