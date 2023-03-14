Adani Total Gas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,105.56 crore, up 25.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,105.56 crore in December 2022 up 25.17% from Rs. 883.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.19 crore in December 2022 up 17.69% from Rs. 127.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 238.13 crore in December 2022 up 12.65% from Rs. 211.38 crore in December 2021.