Adani Total Gas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,105.56 crore, up 25.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,105.56 crore in December 2022 up 25.17% from Rs. 883.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.19 crore in December 2022 up 17.69% from Rs. 127.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 238.13 crore in December 2022 up 12.65% from Rs. 211.38 crore in December 2021.

Adani Total Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.16 in December 2021.

Adani Total Gas shares closed at 997.05 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -72.34% returns over the last 6 months and -39.59% over the last 12 months.