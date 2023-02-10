 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Adani Total Gas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,105.56 crore, up 25.17% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Total Gas are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,105.56 crore in December 2022 up 25.17% from Rs. 883.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.19 crore in December 2022 up 17.69% from Rs. 127.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 238.13 crore in December 2022 up 12.65% from Rs. 211.38 crore in December 2021.

Adani Total Gas
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,105.56 1,115.50 883.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,105.56 1,115.50 883.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.35 10.37 -1.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.51 13.91 13.23
Depreciation 31.06 27.43 20.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 857.76 865.01 668.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 198.88 198.78 182.34
Other Income 8.19 10.06 8.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 207.07 208.84 190.40
Interest 6.31 21.31 13.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 200.76 187.53 176.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 200.76 187.53 176.95
Tax 52.67 48.20 45.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 148.09 139.33 131.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 148.09 139.33 131.58
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.10 20.69 -3.97
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 150.19 160.02 127.61
Equity Share Capital 109.98 109.98 109.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.37 1.45 1.16
Diluted EPS 1.37 1.45 1.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.37 1.45 1.16
Diluted EPS 1.37 1.45 1.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited